As we head into the final stretch before the November midterm elections, one of the most anticipated debates falls on the Georgia Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and his Republican opponent Herschel Walker. We know both men will be present for the October 14th debate in Savannah. However, did you know there is a scheduled debate in Macon the day before? Sen. Warnock will be there, but it doesn’t look like Walker will join him because of the NFL football season.



From CBS 13:



“I’m not going to respond to anything because you know that’s not a debate, and you know that,” Walker said. “You’ve got people that are contributors to his campaign, and it’s in this room that only two people gonna see it on a Sunday night, I think. NFL Football, I am giving you an opportunity to be statewide so everybody can see what it is, see the contrast between the two of us. I don’t know how you can ask for anything better.”



There’s a bit of a problem here. Oct. 13th is on a Thursday, not Sunday. I can appreciate a former football player wanting all of us to watch a single game. While there is a Thursday night football game, I’m not sure how many people are tightly anticipating Carson Wentz’s Washington Commanders vs. Justin Fields’ Chicago Bears.

Also, families aren’t confined to one television in a living room. We can watch both on our phones and tablets – but I’m sure Walker knows. Despite shying away from the first debate, that didn’t stop Walker from comparing his Senate race to George Foreman vs. Muhammad Ali’s 1974 heavyweight championship fight.



Again from CBS 13:

“It is like the ‘Rumble in the Jungle.’ Everyone gets a chance to see he and I go at it,” Walker said in Wrightsville on Friday. “This little country boy that’s not too smart, and I am trying to unseat a Senator who is wrecking things. I’m going to call him Wreck-It Ralph. He ought to get to Savannah, Georgia, to go up against Herschel Walker.”



Piecing together Warnock’s first name with a Disney character might be the most clever thing Walker has said in months. When it gets down to it, the votes will go to the best candidate to help Georgians in the Senate. It seems like Walker is itching for Oct. 14th to come, but he should clarify his thoughts on climate change beforehand.

“It is time that people see the difference. So on Oct. 14, I want Sen. Warnock to be ready because I have accepted a debate,” Walker said during the appearance. “Now he can quit talking and show the people he’s going to stand behind his words and show up for the debate.”

