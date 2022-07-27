Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock said he would commit to three televised debates against his Republican opponent Herschel Walker in May. A week ago, Walker said he would be ready to go, but “I don’t just do what they say. I’m running a campaign the way I want to run it.” That’s usually code for being afraid to commit to anything. That hasn’t stopped Sen. Warnock from turning up the pressure with a 30-second ad telling Walker to “Stop Dodging, Commit to Debates,” according to the New York Times.

If Walker were to nail down a debate time, he would have to go on record to back up the many ridiculous things he has said on the campaign trail. Walker did not attend any GOP primary debates and has not formally committed against Warnock. The quick ad shows a May 18th quote where Walker says, “he’s ready for Senator Warnock. He calls the time. He calls the place. I’m ready to go.” Well, actions speak louder than words.

Sen. Warnock has committed to attending an October 16 debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and two others in Macon and Savannah later that month. As the Atlanta Constitution Journal points out, Atlanta Press Club representative Laurie Strauss said she “had been in touch with the Walker campaign as recently as Wednesday.” “They have been responsive,” she said, but have not committed to participate yet.”



A new poll shows Warnock trending ahead of Walker 46% to 43%, with 8% undecided. Maybe the strategy for the Walker campaign is to lay low until the November election, but no matter the outcome, Sen. Warnock is ready, as his campaign manager states.

“I don’t know if Herschel Walker is scared for voters to hear what he has to say, or scared for voters to hear that he’s unprepared to speak on the issues that matter most to the people of Georgia,” Quentin Fulks, Mr. Warnock’s campaign manager, said in a statement. “There’s a clear choice in the race for Senate, and we hope Herschel Walker will be true to his word and commit to joining us at three debates.”