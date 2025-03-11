Rihanna Publicly Calls out Hater Who Tried to Diss Her Babies

If there’s one person you do not want coming for you, it’s Rihanna. In addition to being one of the world’s most famous pop stars and successful moguls, she has a reputation of being an online terror when it comes to fans who try to insult her.

On Saturday (March 8), Rihanna once again showed this side of her. The singer, 37, shared an Instagram post to celebrate International Women’s Day. She posted two photos from when she gave birth to her sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 19 months.

Rihanna captioned the images “by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay.” She added: “1- RZA 2- Riot Rose. And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

The post received nearly nine million likes and over 30,000 comments. Most of the remarks were positive, but one troll decided to insult the star’s sons’ names. “I hate their names so bad,” they wrote in a since-deleted comment, according to E! News.

Rihanna quipped back “Ok tatiana” and tagged the user. The “ANTI” artist shares her two children with her partner A$AP Rocky. The two have been together since 2020.

Last month, Rocky walked away a free man and avoided prison time after a jury found him not guilty of shooting his former friend four years ago. When fans found out as the news made waves on the internet, they took to social media to share their relief.

Rocky and Rihanna’s famous court hug went viral as did their subsequent post-verdict press conference appearance. Rihanna continuously proves that despite being a booked and busy billionaire, she still has time for petty internet antics. Honestly, “Tatiana” got off easy.