Rihanna Breaks the Internet With 1st Photos of Her New Baby

The internet has been celebrating Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new baby for the last few weeks, but now there’s even more rejoicing in the air, as the normally private couple released adorable new photos of their family.



The music superstar/fashion mogul gave birth to her second son with the rapper in August. Following in the family’s R theme, they named him Riot Rose. Rih and Rocky showed off Riot and his big brother RZA in a beautiful photo shoot. The parents look positively thrilled as they dote over their new addition, who’s clad in a stylish pink outfit. Seriously, this kid already has a better, more expensive wardrobe than most grown folks with jobs.

The pics were posted on Instagram by photographer Diggzy, with the caption, “It’s a FAMILY thing. Welcome to the World Riot Rose.” The Grammy winner’s official account replied, “The Mayers Boyz.”

Another user responded by noting how Rocky is full on doting dad mode, writing, “Asap looking more like a dad everyday.”

One fan clearly couldn’t contain their excitement at seeing the family together, writing, “RIHANNA? ROCKY? RZA? RIOT? OMGG GET UP!”



Another user commented on how beautiful the couple’s family is, posting, “One thing about Rihanna and asap is they make some cute babies.”

While this was Riot’s introduction to the world, RZA’s style didn’t go unnoticed, with one user posting, “Not RZA rocking the new Pumas.”

Many fans also celebrated how joyous the “Diamonds” singer looked, with one fan writing, “Rihanna looks the happiest she’s ever been! So happy for them.”

Riot’s pink outfit, chubby cheeks and the fact that the couple hasn’t officially confirmed any details led some to speculate on the child’s gender. This baby is a month old. Maybe lay off the talk about their gender for a very long time, forever even. This ain’t your baby, so it’s really none of your business.