Republicans Try to Normalize Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Crazy Talk by Calling for Ilhan Omar’s Ouster

Instead of dealing with the woman who believes that Jewish lasers have caused forest fires in their own backyard, Republicans would rather attack Rep. Ilhan Omar because she’s a woman of color who runs with “The Squad.”
You know, “The Squad”—the literal badass women of color who don’t take shit from Republicans and old-ass Democrats alike. Yeah, for some reason instead of saying we have an actual looney bird on our hands who believes that a pizza place in Washington, D.C., is a front for a pedophile ring, Republicans decided to come after Omar, calling for her removal from two House committees.
Luckily, Omar is used to dealing with Republican fuckshit at this point and called the move exactly what it is, “a desperate smear rooted in racism, misogyny, and Islamophobia” and an effort to “whitewash” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “incitement of violence,” the Washington Post reports.
All of this comes after Republican leaders refused to vote on whether or not to remove Greene (R-Ga.) from her committees for being a few crayons short of full set. So Democrats are now going to have a vote Thursday to decide what to do with Greene, who honestly believes that the 2018 Parkland, Fla., school shooting was all fake and that it was done so the government could take away white people’s guns.
Oh, and Greene doesn’t just believe this; she literally followed, harassed, and berated activist David Hogg, “a survivor of the Parkland school shooting, calling him a ‘coward’ and accusing him of being paid by George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist,” the Washington Post reports.
And just yesterday the focus was on Auntie Maxine Waters, who Rep. Nancy Mace claimed was as crazy as Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“There are crazies on both sides of the aisle,” Mace said. “We’ve seen that. It’s not just Republicans that have our own issues. Democrats have them, too. We’ve seen Maxine Waters tell folks to go and threaten and harm members of the Trump administration,” Mace said during an appearance on Fox News.
From the Post:
In her statement Wednesday, Omar accused Greene of “repeatedly singling out prominent women of color” and noted that Greene “ran a campaign ad holding an assault rifle next to my face.”
“She actively encouraged the insurrection on the Capitol that threatened my life and the life of every Member of Congress, and resulted in multiple deaths,” Omar said.
Omar also noted that Greene, who has a history of Islamophobic statements, falsely claimed that she and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, couldn’t be sworn into Congress with a Koran, saying that Bible must be used.
“Republicans will do anything to distract from the fact that they have not only allowed but elevated members of their own caucus who encourage violence,” Omar said.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) put it best when he told the Post, “There’s no parallel situation, and to make it is simply to try to rationalize terrible behavior, which I think is going to hurt the Republican Party. There’s no analogy that I think can be credibly made between the actions of Greene and almost anybody else in the Congress with whom I’ve ever served,” Hoyer said.
And that’s that on that.
DISCUSSION
For the past few days I tried to stay out of the news cycle especially since the semester has started and I have classes to teach and faculty to manage. This is what I come back to? I do not believe there will be much rational discourse for this country over the next 50 years or so. There is nothing to hide behind; there is no quiet part anymore. The republican party has come out of the closet. They have always been racist af. Now they are wearing it proudly like a jock that got his letterman’s jacket even though he is second string. If you support the republican party, you are a racist. It is not about conservative values or fiscal accountability anymore. It is about hurting, disenfranchising, and dehumanizing anyone that is non-white (yes, even those white-adjacent coz white people will come for you too eventually) for pure hatred or monetary gain.
The above article is an example of this. Articles regarding the lack of vaccines is another. Georgia continues to blatantly keep POC from voting. It all out there with no bark on it. America has one problem. Racism.