I’m Going to Need Rep. Nancy Mace to Keep Auntie Maxine’s Good Name Out of Her Mouth

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

There are certain things Black people don’t play with:



Beyoncè

Jesus

And Auntie Maxine.

For some reason, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) thought it was a good idea to mention Auntie Maxine Waters’ name in vain. Yes, on this day of our lord Bridgerton, Mace found it to be the day that she wanted to blow it all up and mention the holy name of Auntie Maxine alongside “QAren” Marjorie Taylor Greene as if they are somehow related.



“There are crazies on both sides of the aisle,” Mace, who left Bad Boy to pursue a career as a pastor, said. “We’ve seen that. It’s not just Republicans that have our own issues. Democrats have them, too. We’ve seen Maxine Waters tell folks to go and threaten and harm members of the Trump administration,” Mace, who may or may not still be friends with Puffy, said during an appearance on Fox News.

Managing Editor G. Adams: Stephen, Nancy Mace is not a rapper. She is a stupid woman who spouts dumb things and I believe she’s from one of those shithole countries like South Carolina.



Me: Well, why doesn’t she ever do any shows about missing Black girls?



G. Adams: That’s Nancy Grace!



Me: Fine.



For some reason, white Republican women have gotten a little too comfortable attacking competent Democratic Black women. We’ve seen this before and we know this dance. So let’s examine where all of this comes from. What Mace, who was much better as Murda Mace, is referring to is a statement made by Waters while America was reeling from the antichrist draconian border policy that was separating children from their parents and throwing them in cages.

Because context matters, Waters was encouraging her crowd to harass state officials so that they would change the policy.



“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said in June 2018.



“We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents. We don’t know what damage has been done to these children. All that we know is they’re in cages. They’re in prisons. They’re in jails. I don’t care what they call it, that’s where they are and Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this,” she added.



See, while some may argue that Waters’ style is aggressive and confrontational, fuck those people. Waters was trying to get kids out of fucking cages and back with their families, and she did it all without mentioning Jewish lasers, which is the crazy shit that Greene’s been rambling about. While Waters was tough on Trump and called it as she saw it (and she was right, by the way), she never once liked a post calling for someone to murder him. While Waters has the ability to put in a phone call to Rick Ross–the real Rick Ross, not the rapper who stole his name–(Waters and Ross are friends), she never has, but a maskless Greene harassed Missouri Rep. Cori Bush so badly that she had to move her office.

There are levels to this, and if you want to call Waters crazy then she’s the kind of crazy you want on your side. She’s just crazy enough to fly to Nicaragua at the height of the drug wars in the 1980s to try and find out where and why cocaine was flooding the inner cities she was elected to patrol, and then there is Greene crazy, who believes that massacres at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. and Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn. were staged events to keep guns away from white people.



The two are not the same. So I’m going to need Mace to stop rapping about Auntie Maxine and find religion, again.

