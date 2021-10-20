Love is dead. At least, it most definitely is between Dr. Dre and estranged wife Nicole Young, who, reportedly opted to serve the rapper-producer with divorce papers during—whew—his grandmother’s funeral.



Yes, you read that right. While Dre’s family was gathered to pay condolences to their deceased matriarch, according to multiple sources close to the matter, his soon-to-be-ex-wife paid the sanctity of the occasion dust.

Per Page Six:

The process server arrived at a cemetery in Los Angeles on Monday, where Dre, 56, was laying his late relative to rest and got into a dispute with the Beats Entertainment founder when he tried to give him the legal documents, sources told TMZ Wednesday. Insiders close to Dre claim he was standing right beside his grandma’s casket when the server tried to give him the papers, TMZ said. However, sources on Young’s side say the documents were served at the cemetery’s parking lot, according to TMZ.

Per The Root’s News Editor Monique Judge: The mess of it all!

Frankly, given all the back-and-forth over the couple’s separation and financial wrangling since Young initially filed for divorce in June 2020—including her request for nearly $2 million per month in spousal support from Dre, who is worth a reported $800 million—we’d forgotten papers had yet to be served. Born Andre Romelle Young, as of July, Dre was eventually ordered to pay nearly $300,000 per month, an amount required in perpetuity unless Nicole remarries or enters into a domestic partnership.

Due to a prenuptial agreement reportedly destroyed by Dre as a past “romantic gesture,” there will undoubtedly be more assets to divide and dispute now that Nicole, who shares two grown children with the mogul, has moved to put the final nail in the coffin of their 24-year marriage, so to speak. (And though tacky, the pun is entirely intended.) Added to that are her accusations that the admitted abuser of other women (including journalist Dee Barnes and former paramour, singer Michel’le) also left her with “post-traumatic stress syndrome.”

The mess of it all, indeed.



