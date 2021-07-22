Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Nearly $300,000 a Month in Spousal Support to Ex-Wife Nicole Young

It seems the difficult divorce between Dr. Dre and ex-wife Nicole Young has finally reached some sort of resolution.

After nearly a year of back and forth, a judge has ordered the music mogul to pay Young close to $300,000 a month in temporary spousal support, which adds up to nearly $3.5 million dollars a year. As The Blast reports, Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Young, must also foot the bill for Young’s health insurance as well as all expenses for their Malibu and Pacific Palisades homes. Nicole Young will be responsible for any other insurance payments herself and this agreement will only be honored unless and until she decides to remarry or enter into a new domestic partnership.

Though this may seem like a win for Young, this battle isn’t quite over yet. The messiness of their divorce is spawned by a prenuptial agreement that was reportedly signed by Young back in 1996. Dr. Dre allegedly tore the document apart in what Young describes as “a romantic gesture,” thus rendering the agreement null and void. Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen.

But because there was initially some agreement in place, the now ex-couple are still in negotiations for an overall settlement for their divorce. (This is why the $300,000 a month payments are temporary as of now.) If Dr. Dre and Young can reach an agreement in the form of a lump sum, those monthly payments will cease immediately. According to court documents, during their 24-year marriage, Dr. Dre is believed to have accumulated almost $1 billion through his music and business ventures, namely his BEATS headphones. Young also claimed Dr. Dre had about $262 million in cash and Apple stock and that their living expenses per month amounted to approximately $2.3 million.

The first of Dr. Dre’s monthly payments are set to begin on August 1, but it’s yet to be determined if this couple can reach a middle ground before that date, given their longstanding contention.