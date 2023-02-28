Remaining Members of De La Soul To Honor the Life of Trugoy the Dove

Weeks after the shocking and unfortunate death of De La Soul MC Trugoy the Dove, the rest of the surviving members are honoring their fallen brother in the best way they know how.

On Monday, De La Soul announced on their official Instagram account that they are honoring the life and legacy of Trugoy, born David Jude Jolicoeur, with a special tribute concert this week in New York City.

Titled “The DA.I.S.Y. Experience,” the concert will not only celebrate the life of Trugoy, but also the release of their full catalog on streaming platforms, which has been trapped in “digital limbo” for decades.

The performance will take place on Thursday, March 2nd, the day before the full catalog debuts on streaming services, and will be at Webster Hall in Manhattan.

While this might be a sought-after event for many hip-hop fans, not everybody will be able to attend the once-in-a-lifetime experience. According to the concert’s website, only 333 tickets are available for fans to get, which is a call back to the group’s groovy 1989 song, “The Magic Number.”

Don’t fear if you’re unable to make it, the entire experience will be live-streamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel the day of the concert at 8 p.m. ET. Those who will be at home watching the live stream will also have a chance to watch interviews with members of De La Soul and other friends of the group.

While no other guest performances have been announced, it would be amazing if other members of The Native Tongues collective will be able to perform such as Queen Latifah, A Tribe Called Quest and other dope members.

In the weeks following Trugoy’s shocking death, both Maseo and Posdnuos have broken their silence on social media to remember the fallen De La Soul member. Maseo took a trip down memory lane on his Instagram, sharing fond memories he had with the group as they were first enjoying success during the late 1980s. He

A day later, Posdnuos wrote a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram, labeling Trugoy as the member that held De La Soul together. In the post, he wrote, “Dear Dave, You were the heart of our group. You brought so much creativity, energy, and passion to our music, and your influence will be felt for years to come.”

He continued, “Your passing is a great loss not only to us, but also to the entire hip-hop community. You were a true artist who used music to inspire and uplift others, and you will be deeply missed by all who knew you.”

For young hip-hop fans who are unaware of the group’s impact on the genre, De La Soul was one of the first hip-hop group’s to truly embrace and popularize a more jazzy and relaxing style of rap. Instead of rapping violent lyrics, the trio went for more witty, fun and positive lyrics that included commentary about the community surrounding them.

Thankfully, their full discography will be released on streaming services soon, which gives longtime fans a chance to enjoy their catalog once again, and newfound fans to learn how dope the group was and still is.