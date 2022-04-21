It looks like viewers will have to wait for Red Table Talk to address the slap heard round the world. The Facebook Watch talk show returned for Season 5 on Wednesday and welcomed guest Janelle Monae. Right at the beginning of the episode, a title card read:



Advertisement

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focused on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” the message revealed. “Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest.”

Last month, Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock after the comedian told a joke mocking Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Many viewed Rock’s quip at an insensitivity to alopecia, a medical condition from which Pinkett Smith suffers.

As a result of the altercation, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences shared its decision to ban Will Smith from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years. “The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards,” AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained in a statement.

Smith also resigned from the Academy earlier this month, which means he can no longer vote on future Oscars. In a statement issued by the actor shortly after the incident, he apologized to Chris Rock as well as the Academy. This year at the ceremony, Smith won Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams (Venus and Serena’s father) in the film King Richard. It made him the fifth Black actor to receive the award.