Updated as of 3/29/2022 at 12 p.m. ET: Jada Pinkett-Smith has issued a statement of sorts following the slap incident at the Oscars. On Tuesday morning, the Gotham star seemingly responded to the ordeal in a post on Instagram which read: “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.”

There’s also some speculation of the couple potentially addressing what happened in a Red Table Talk episode in the near future, but Pinkett-Smith’s camp nor Facebook Watch have confirmed it. Additionally, Smith’s mother Carolyn and younger sister Ellen have also responded to the Oscars incident. In an interview with Philadelphia’s 6 ABC, Carolyn explained:



“ He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime... I’ve never seen him do that.”

Ellen added, “ I’ve had conversations with him and it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s said he had to go through to get to where he is.”

See t he original story below:

On Monday, Will Smith issued an official apology to Chris Rock after slapping him during the 94th annual Academy Awards over the weekend.

As previously reported by The Root, Smith initially apologized to the Academy, the Williams family, his peers, and others during his acceptance speech after he won for Actor in a Lead Role for King Richard—but not Rock.

Now, the actor appears to have realized the error and course corrected to directly apologize to the comedian. In an Instagram post (which noticeably and understandably has the comments turned off), Smith wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He continued:

I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.

While the comedian and Fargo actor has yet to make any official statements on the matter or responded to Smith’s apology, he has declined to press charges with the LAPD. In other news, per Complex, ticket sales for Rock’s upcoming comedy tour have increased exponentially since the Oscars ordeal.

Additionally, Richard Williams—the man at the center of King Richard—has also responded to the incident saying in a statement via his son to NBC News: “We don’t know all the details of what happened. But we don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense.”