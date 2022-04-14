While Chris Rock has remained adamant about not talking about the Will Smith slap incident that took place at this year’s Academy Awards, his brothers have chosen to go a different route.

After videos of Rock’s brother, Tony, talking about The Slap in a few of his standup routines surfaced, his younger brother, Kenny, recently revealed his desire to take Smith on in a one-on-one fight. Per Complex, Kenny revealed that he recently signed a contract for celebrity boxing and that his ideal opponent would be the King Richard star.

“I should get in the ring with Will Smith. I’ll let the hands do the talking,” Kenny said before later noting that he had doubts as to whether or not Chris will forgive the Fresh Prince. When asked his thoughts on Smith’s 10-year ban from the Oscars, he explained:

“We have to see if he’s actually going to get the 10-year ban. They might say a 10-year ban and after three years they’ll think we may have forgot about it and they’ll slide him in there after two years, three years, five years. So we have to make sure these people do what they say they’re going to do.”

In a previous interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kenny also shared his feelings with seeing The Slap played out over and over again on social media.

“It eats at me watching [the slap] over and over again because you’ve seen a loved one being attacked and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he explained. “My brother was no threat to him and you just had no respect for him at that moment. You just belittled him in front of millions of people that watch the show.”

He later added, “I might have looked at it differently had he initially apologized when he got on the stage and cried and accepted the award, but he didn’t, so, right there that tells me that it is something else.”

Smith issued an apology to Chris Rock the day after the ceremony.