If you were counting down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until we’d all gather back around Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’ Red Table for a “talk,” then count no longer!

Per a press release provided to The Root, on Tuesday, a brand new trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the award-winning Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, dropped. The premiere episode will hit the platform on Wednesday, April 20, and is set to feature innovative artist and actress Janelle Monae and her mother, Janet Hawthorne. Monae will discuss “why she no longer sees herself as a woman and what inspired her to come out at age 32.” She’ll also share “how she overcame her fears of abandonment and healed from the traumatizing effects of her father’s drug addiction” and surprise one of her ultimate superfans.

Other featured guests of the season include the parents of the late Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst; Ireland Baldwin and her mom, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger; Tinder Swindler victim Ayleen Charlotte; the best-selling author of My Friend Anna, Rachel DeLoache Williams; real estate mogul and business expert Barbara Corcoran; the Smith siblings (Willow, Jaden and Trey) who take over the table for their first solo episode and many more.

“The fact that we haven’t done this yet is kind of ridiculous,” Willow is seen saying to her brothers.

Trey later questions, “How deep are you guys wanting to go?”

News of the series’ return comes just weeks after the infamous Oscars slap incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock and it’s clear from this trailer that that topic will not be discussed on any episodes. BUT—that doesn’t mean that there can’t or won’t be a special Red Table Talk episode in the works. I guess we’ll continue to wait with bated breath.

Episode one of Red Table Talk premieres tomorrow, April 20 at 12 p.m. ET with new episodes dropping weekly, only on Facebook Watch.