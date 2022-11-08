It’s still hard to believe that Takeoff is gone from the hip-hop world. But he is— and family, friends and fans will be able to remember him at a funeral that is set to be held in downtown Atlanta.

Born Kirshink Khari Bell, Takeoff was fatally shot on the morning of Nov. 1 outside of a bowling alley in Houston. KHOU-11 reported that he was at the 810 Bowling Alley with fellow Migos member and his uncle, Quavo, for a private party when a shooting broke out. The Atlanta rapper was hit in the head and neck, and two others were injured. The shooting happened around 2:30 in the morning. He was only 28.

According to a release sent to The Root, the funeral for the deceased Atlanta rapper is going to be held on Friday, Nov. 11 at the State Farm Area in downtown Atlanta, where the Atlanta Hawks play. The eulogy will be given by Pastor Jesse Churney III, from New Mercies Christian Church in Liburn, Ga., according to WSB-TV.

Tickets for the ceremony will be available to Georgia residents only starting today, Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. ET through Ticketmaster. The ceremony starts at 12 p.m. but the doors will open at 11 a.m. ET. No photos or videos are allowed to be taken during the event.

If you would like to make a donation, they can be made to The Rocket Foundation, which was recently established by Takeoff’s family to “support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence,” according to the website.

In the days following his untimely passing, fans and friends on social media have grieved the passing of one of the most popular rappers of the past decade.

On the day following his death, Migos’ label, Quality Control Music, also took to social media to mourn the loss of one of its most notable signees. In a statement they wrote, i t is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

Rap superstar Drake also took to Instagram the day after his death writing, “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch. That’s what I’ll focus on for now rest easy space man Take.”

Houston police are still investigating Takeoff’s death. N o suspects in the case have been named and no arrests have been made.

