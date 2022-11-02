Everyone in hip-hop is still shocked and mourning the death of one of the genre’s most beloved rappers, Takeoff.

Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning in a shooting outside a bowling alley. He was only 28.



Many on social media spoke on the death of the Atlanta rapper, grieving the loss of one of rap’s most recognizable figures and also questioning why so many of hip-hop’s young rising stars are being killed recently .

Hours after the news broke that the “Versace” rapper was fatally shot, Migos’ label, Quality Control Music, also took to social media to mourn the loss of one of its most popular signees.

In a statement released on Instagram, it read, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated.”

The statement continued, “Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”

Quality Control Music is home to some of the most popular rappers in the country including, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls and obviously, Migos.

We have yet to hear from Quavo and Offset, the other members of Migos and also family members of the deceased rapper.

KHOU-11 reported that Takeoff was at the 810 Bowling Alley early Tuesday morning in Houston with his uncle and fellow Migos member, Quavo, for a private party when a shooting broke out. TMZ reported that the shooting happened after a dice game in which both the Migos members were playing. The shooting happened at around 2:30 in the morning.

Local police are still searching for the person or people who fired several shots that resulted in the death of Takeoff and the injuries of two others, who are expected to recover, according to ABC 13 Houston.

Since the event Takeoff was attending was a private party, it’s assumed the person who shot him was among those who were invited.