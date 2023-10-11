Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Rapper Latto Surprises Alma Mater With Huge Donation

The 'Lottery' rapper is committed to giving back to her hometown

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Rapper Latto Surprises Alma Mater With Huge Donation
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Georgia native and rapper Latto has made it her mission to give back to her hometown of Clayton County, Georgia and over the weekend she decided to honor that mission, donating to her alma mater Lovejoy High School.

Last week, the “Lottery” rapper was in her hometown when she surprised students at Lovejoy during their homecoming game. She brought a massive poster board check signed “Big Latto” for $35,000.

This year she was awarded with her own day and the key to Clayton County by Georgia’s own Stacey Abrams, for her philanthropic efforts in her hometown. For two years, the Rap Game star has hosted a “Christmas in Clayco” event by her non-profit organization Win Some Give Some. The event provided dinners, toys, and household items for over 500 families. Win Some Give Some was founded in 2021 “to empower at-risk young women by providing them resources and support to achieve a lifetime of success.”

Image for article titled Rapper Latto Surprises Alma Mater With Huge Donation
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)
Photo: Prince Williams / Contributor (Getty Images)
The kickoff of her nonprofit in 2021 featured the first Christmas party called “Latto 4 Ladies & Babies” where mothers and children were gifted with meals, gift cards, Christmas stockings with presents inside, Black Santa merchandise, toys, ice skating passes, and more. She told PEOPLE that she needs to give back to her city for raising her, “I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me. I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

Latto feels strongly about giving back to Clayton County constantly making reference to being from the South, her breakout Billboard single was called, “B*tch from da Souf.” She was still in high school at Lovejoy when she won season one of the Atlanta-based competition show by Jermaine Dupri, Rap Game. She went by the name Miss Mulatto at that time. In a post from X, she called out people who didn’t know she attended Lovejoy typing that she went to other schools also in the county, “How y’all didn’t know I went to Lovejoy??? I went to Pointe South, Kemp & Rex Mill too…Clayco baby fr.”

