Season 26 of The View is just around the corner and a slew of upcoming guests has been revealed. The core hosts, which consist of Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines, are all set to return. In addition, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin have been hired as permanent hosts.

The list of celebrities scheduled to sit down and chat with the ladies include: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, Regina Hall, Stacey Abrams, Tyler Perry, former View host Star Jones, Rep. Cori Bush, Jameela Jamil, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jenifer Lewis, Thuso Mbedu, Constance Wu, Reese Witherspoon, Lashana Lynch, LeAnn Rimes, Kevin Smith, and more.

“We’re finally putting a ring on it! It is the relevance, the importance, and the platform that The View represents. We at this table have spent a lot of time talking about representation and saying representation matters,” Navarro said in a statement.

“And that means that when a little Latina immigrant girl born in Nicaragua, who came to this country at the age of 8 as a political refugee and found her home here, gets the opportunity and the chance to have a platform, you grab it with both hands and you run with it.”

Griffin, who was a part of the Trump administration, stood at the center of controversy when it was first announced she would be joining The View as a permanent host. MSNBC host Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, read Griffin for filth last month upon hearing the news.

“Let’s please not forget that this tawdry turncoat Trump loyalist quickly morphed into an opportunist after voluntarily taking jobs with the Trump administration. Signing onto his regime knowing full well what he was,” Cross said. She also stated that Griffin “rode his wave of open xenophobia and racism all the way to network television.”