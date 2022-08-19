Ever since Fulton County DA Fani Wills’s investigation into former President Donald Trump’s election conduct ( when Georgia turned blue for Biden in 2020) , there have been roadblocks along the way. At first, Sen. Lindsay Graham refused to comply with a subpoena to testify and was ordered to by a judge. A group of fake electors is attempting to get Willis removed from the case entirely. And now, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s sudden refusal to cooperate has given his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams more fuel going into the November elections.



On a CNN appearance, Abrams not only defended Wills, but took some shots at her Republican opponent for suddenly backing out of testifying.

From AJC:

“If you look at the emails that have been released and, having dealt with the Kemp administration, I would put my faith more in the Fulton County DA’s office,” Abrams said. “I know that this has been a meticulous and very thoughtful investigation and that he is not the only Republican who has tried to skirt his responsibility to provide information.”

While the Republican governor initially refused pressure from Trump to change election results in his favor, Kemp is on record stating he was “frustrated” with the outcome and promptly enacted a slate of voting restrictions right after, Abrams recalled during the interview .

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Kemp’s representatives feel the prosecution is “politically motivated.” Abrams claims Kemp is trying to have it both ways, stating he’s trying to appear as a moderate Republican while simultaneously asking for Trump’s endorsement.

“Brian Kemp is a dangerous extremist who has tried to hide himself behind one good action … He’s trying to play both moderate and MAGA, but he is just extreme. He wants credit for standing up to Trump, but he’s refusing to testify, to tell the truth.”

That’s not all. Abrams’s campaign released a 30-second ad highlighting Kemp’s history, praising Trump and stating that he won’t call Trump out directly because he wants political points.