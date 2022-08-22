Over the weekend, the 4th annual African-America Film Critics Association TV Honors took at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles.

The event was hosted by AAFCA president Gil Robertson, with a myriad of stars serving as presenters for the evening, including Tichina Arnold (The Neighborhood), Nicoo Annan and Brandee Evans (P-Valley), Laz Alonso (The Boys), Dondre Whitfield (Queen Sugar), Thomas Q. Jones (Johnson), Tami Roman (The Ms. Pat Show), Kim Coles (Finding Happy), Wayne Brady (Let’s Make a Deal), and Emayatzy Corinealdi (Reasonable Doubt).

As previously reported by The Root, Peacock’s Bel-Air was recognized with the award for Best New Show. Cast members that were present to accept the award included Jabari Banks, Coco Jones, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Akira Akbar, Kendria Spratt, Olly Scholotan and Jimmy Akingbola.

Abbott Elementary took home the award for Best Comedy, with creator/writer/star Quinta Brunson also being recognized as the Best Breakout Star.

Yvonne Orji and Kendrick Sampson were also on hand to accept the prestigious Impact Award on behalf of Insecure.

Other notable winners of the night included Courtney B. Vance, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Swagger (Apple TV+) and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premier body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment highlighting the Black experience in the US and throughout the rest of the African Diaspora.



See the full list of AAFCA TV Honors winners below: