Congratulations are in order for How to Get Away With Murder and The Woman King star Viola Davis, as its been revealed that she’ll be joining the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming film will center around 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, years before he becomes President of Panem, and the “last hope for his fading lineage—a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and a snake.”

Davis will be taking on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head gamemaker of the 10th annual Hunger Games.

“Glad to be a part of this universe,” Davis wrote in a tweet sharing the news.

Hunger Games franchise producer Nina Jacobson echoed similar sentiments, saying in a statement: “From the beginning, Viola has been our dream for Dr. Gaul because of the finely layered intelligence and emotion she brings to every role. A brilliant and eccentric strategist, Gaul is instrumental in shaping a young Coriolanus Snow into the man he will become. We are incredibly fortunate to have an actor with Viola’s extraordinary range and presence to play this pivotal role.”

Davis can also be seen next in the upcoming action film, The Woman King, slated to make its debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) at the top of next month before hitting theaters Sep. 16.