On Tuesday, nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards were announced.



Streaming live online from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. began the announcement ceremony by discussing the new changes the academy adopted in its nomination process, including the removal of “secret” committees, the addition of an inclusion rider, and the expansion from eight to ten eligible nominees in the four main categories of Record, Album and Song of the Year and Best New Artist.



“Adding new nominees to these [categories] is a way to cast a wider net,” Mason jr. explained. “To make room for more artists and genres from music’s expansive and diverse landscape, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion.”



Because y’all know how we get down over here, let’s go ahead dive right into all the beautiful Blackity-black nominees this year, shall we?



Leading the pack was Jon Batiste, who scored a record 11 nominations in the categories of Record and Album of the Year, Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the film Soul, Best Music Video for “Freedom,” Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance for “Cry.”



Following close behind were Doja Cat and H.E.R., who both tied with eight nominations each.



In the category of Record of the Year, congratulations are in order for Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” feat. SZA, Lil Nas X’ “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” and Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars’ “Leave the Door Open.”



Visual Media also saw its fair share of Black nominees with One Night In Miami..., Respect, and The United States Vs. Billie Holiday receiving recognition in the category for Best Compilation Soundtrack. “Speak Now,” performed by Leslie Odom Jr. for One Night In Miami… and “Fight For You,” performed by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas from Judas and the Black Messiah also scored noms for Best Song Written For Visual Media.



Moving on to hip-hop, Baby Keem, J. Cole, Drake, Cardi B. and Megan Thee Stallion are all nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Family Ties,” “My Life,” “Way 2 Sexy,” “Up,” and “Thot Shit,” respectively.



Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees include J. Cole for “Pride is the Devil,” “Need to Know” by Doja Cat, “What’s Your Name” by Tyler, the Creator, “Hurricane” by Ye, and “Industry Baby” by Lil Nas X. The “Old Town Road” rapper was also recognized for Song and Album of the Year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Montero, respectively.



J. Cole’s Off Season, Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost, Nas’ King’s Disease, Kanye West’s Donda and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy are all contenders for Best Rap Album, while the nominees for Best Rap Song include “Bath Salts” by DMX, “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat, “Family Ties” by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Jail” by Kanye West and “My Life” by J Cole and 21 Savage.



Questlove’s Summer of Soul and Music, Money and Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui also scored noms for Best Music Film while the nominees for Best Spoken Word Album include Dave Chappelle for 8:46, Barack Obama for A Promised Land, Don Cheadle for Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis, and LeVar Burton for Aftermath.



Congratulations are also in order for our brothers and sisters across the diaspora, including Angelique Kidjo, Femi and Made Kuti and Wizkid, whose projects were all recognized across the categories of Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album.



Other nominees include Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Masego, Ledisi, Leon Bridges, Eric Bellinger, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Kirk Franklin, Saweetie, Chandler Moore, Cece Winanas, Jekalyn Carr, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Mali Music, Israel & New Breed, Anthony Brown & Group Therapy, and Terence Blanchard.



To view the full list, head on over to grammys.com. The 2022 Grammys will air live Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.ET, on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.

