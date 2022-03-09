Starz has once again fully committed to its signature franchise, renewing Power Book IV: Force for Season 2, per a press release provided to The Root. This isn’t really a surprise as the premiere broke records, giving the network its biggest premiere ever and most-watched day on the Starz app.



The series follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy to Chicago, where he quickly finds himself wrapped up in the drama and violence of the city’s drug game.

“Fans have been eagerly awaiting Joseph’s return as the iconic ‘Tommy Egan’ and from the show’s record-setting debut, it was clear right away that they want to see another season of him taking on this new city,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “We are thrilled to have Joseph back in the Power Universe and to be expanding the world with a new tapestry of power players brought to life by our fantastic cast.”

Sikora co-stars with Isaac Keys, Gabrielle Ryan, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III and Lucien Cambric. Force is just the latest Power series to get picked up at Starz. Power Book II: Ghost is already set for Season 3 and Power Book III: Raising Kanan is renewed for Season 2. And just in case you thought the channel was done, Power Book V: Influence, following Rashad Tate’s (Larenz Tate) rise to power.

Every single time one of these shows premieres or has a finale, the network gets a big spike in viewers, which tells us and other networks that Starz has clearly tapped into an audience that is being ignored.

The series’ official Twitter celebrated the renewal writing, “Ya’ll know Tommy ain’t done yet. 👊 #PowerForce SEASON 2 is officially coming!”

Despite its success the show will see some change in Season 2, with Gary Lennon taking over as showrunner/executive producer. He previously executive produced the original Power.

Starz does have other hits like Run the World and BMF, but essentially when one Power ends, the next one is ready to go. So which Power is your favorite?