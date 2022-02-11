If you’ve ever wondered why Starz is so committed to the Power Universe, the answer is ratings. The cable channel announced in a press release that the franchise has once again dropped record breaking numbers.



The debut episode of Power Book IV: Force was the most watched premiere in Starz history with 3.3 Million multiplatform views.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most of those numbers are from digital viewers. The actual Sunday night Starz broadcast garnered 648,000 viewers, which is still a record. The cable channel’s persistent replays raised it to 735,000.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, executive producer of the Power Universe, celebrated on Twitter, writing “GLG GreenLightGang bullseye I don’t miss. I Told them FORCE was gonna be the BIGGEST show STARZ has ever seen now LOOK. South Side we don’t come to make friends we take over.”



As if that wasn’t enough of a reason to show this franchise some respect, the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finale gave the network the most watched day ever on the Starz app.

And did someone say world domination, because it’s also the Starzplay app’s most watched day ever in Germany, France and the UK.

Now you know why the network gives these shows such quick renewals. They are guaranteed hits every single time.

Power Book IV: Force follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy to Chicago, where he inevitably finds himself drawn into the city’s drug world.



The premiere introduced us to a wild array of characters, including former boss Diamond, whose portrayer Isaac Keys spoke to The Root about joining the popular universe.

“With this cast, fans are really going to enjoy seeing the storylines and seeing how each person acts and reacts to situations and circumstances that’s presented to them,” he said. “The great thing about the Power Universe is everyone has a motive or agenda. Even though you could be family, you could be a friend, that motive or agenda can circumvent that relationship. It’s like everybody for themselves. Even though you’re part of some organization or crew, sometimes it boils down to that deceit or betrayal. It pulls on all your emotional strings.”

Power Book IV: Force airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz, and is available on the Starz app, along with all the shows in the Power Universe.