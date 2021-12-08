No show since Law & Order has expanded its universe like Power. Starz is continuing to invest in the franchise with Power Book II: Ghost being renewed for Season 3, per Variety.



The renewal comes after the Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premiere broke records. The episode was the No. 1 cable telecast in Black households, and it’s the No. 1 primetime cable show among Black homes.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 finds “Tariq St. Patrick still running from a legacy that haunts him. Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he’s been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what’s left of his family.”

It stars Michael Rainey, Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Larenz Tate and Cliff “Method Man” Smith.

The series is executive produced by Power creator/showrunner Courtney A. Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Brett Mahoney is set as showrunner/executive producer for Season 3.

“The continued success and cultural resonance of the Power Universe is unprecedented, and fans are clearly still hungry for more Power Book II: Ghost,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ. “We’re excited for the third season of the star-studded series to get into production early next year just ahead of the debut Power Book IV: Force, the fourth installment in the rapidly expanding franchise.”



Power Book II: Ghost is the first spinoff in the Power universe. It is joined by Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and the upcoming Power Book IV: Force.

Premiering Sunday, Feb. 6, at 9 pm, Power Book IV: Force follows Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as a trip to Chicago to “close an old wound that’s been haunting him for decades,” leads to him getting involved in the city’s drug game.

Power Book II: Ghost airs Sundays at 8 pm on Starz and all other Power series are available on the Starz app.