We’re back with a few more books Black Harvard students read when they were little. It’s funny, I read most of these books, but as an adult. Then again, I am not shocked that little Black children who were able to get into one of the best schools in the world were doing some serious reading...very early on.
Advertisement
2 / 6
Lord of The Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien
Lord of The Rings By J.R.R. Tolkien
Although Tolkien always claimed the book was not meant to be religious, the writer was a faithful Catholic, which arguably shaped the epic trilogy.
Advertisement
3 / 6
Harry Potter by J.K.Rowling
Harry Potter by J.K.Rowling
J.K. Rowling was a single mom on government assistance before she finished writing the Harry Potter novels. The book, which is about a boy wizard, has been read by children all over the world.
Advertisement
4 / 6
The Alchemist By Paula Coelho
The Alchemist By Paula Coelho
Did you know the author wrote this book about self destiny in two weeks? He was able to do that, he said, because the book was already written in his soul.
Advertisement
5 / 6
To Kill A Mockingbird
To Kill A Mockingbird
Harper Lee’s classic is still read by school children. The premise? Atticus Finch, a white attorney, defends a Black man on trial for molesting a white girl.
Advertisement
6 / 6
DISCUSSION