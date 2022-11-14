Lil Baby continues to win in life. As Young Jeezy once beautifully said, he’s putting on for his city.

This year alone, he won his first grammy for his work on Kanye West’s “Hurricane” featuring the Weeknd. He was awarded the songwriter of the year at the 2022 ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards. He announced the launch of his own clothing line. Most importantly, he also released one of the best-selling albums of the year, It’s Only Me, and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 for the second time in his career.

I don’t know how that sounds for others, but for me, that sounds like a pretty damn good year. To top it off, the 4PF rapper was honored with his own day in his hometown of Atlanta.



On Sunday, the Atlanta City Council gave the 27-year-old rapper a proclamation at a special ceremony for his contributions as a “musical ambassador” and philanthropic efforts to the city through Four the People Foundation.

He shared the moment on his Instagram, writing in a post, “November 13th Is Officially Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones Day In Atlanta !! Thank You.”

I must admit, the rise of Lil Baby has been quite remarkable. I never doubted he was going to be successful in the music industry, but his ascension as a superstar and an A-list act in the rap game is insane.

Since the release of his debut 2017 mixtape, Perfect Time, Lil Baby has just been going up. While he was always a known presence in the Atlanta rap scene because he was associated and signed to Quality Control, one of the most recognizable labels in rap, his path to superstardom did not start until 2018.

That year alone, he released his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever, which included the smash singles “Southside” and “Yes Indeed” featuring Drake. Later that year, he released Drip Harder with Gunna. The last track on that collaborative project is “Never Recover,” also featuring Drake. That particular track feels like it launched Lil Baby into Cloud nine and he as yet to come down.

He’s had a string of successful albums going back to 2020 including My Turn, The Voice of the Heroes with Lil Durk, and not his most recent, It’s Only Me.

He is now, unquestionably one of the hottest artists in the game and is gaining all of the acclaim, fame and benefits from his hard work. So it’s only fitting he gets his own day from the greatest city in the world.