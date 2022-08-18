Already a star in the music industry, Lil Baby is dipping his feet into fashion.

On Tuesday, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper shared on social media a piece from his new fashion line, 1 Million The Brand. Lil Baby posted on Instagram, “@1millionthebrand coming trim.”

The photo showed the rapper in red shorts that read “1 Million” on the side and a white graphic t-shirt that read the same thing on the front.

On the brand’s own Instagram account, 1 Million The Brand previewed other pieces in its collection including a black t-shirt and a cream-colored t-shirt. They announced that all items will drop on Friday. In a post that showed off the same fit Baby was wearing on his account, the Brand wrote, “New 1Million Drop Friday , Hope y’all ready.”

It’s still unclear if the brand will be making just t-shirts and shorts or other items. Despite a drop coming this Friday, the website for the brand appears to still be under construction.



Lil Baby’s transition into the fashion industry feels natural considering the rapper has accomplished almost everything he can in the music industry despite being a fairly new artist. In June, he was awarded the So ngwriter of the Y ear award at the ACSP Rhythm and Soul Music Ceremony. And i n April, the Atlanta rapper also took home his first Grammy for his feature on Kanye West’s “Hurricane, ” which also featured The Weeknd.

In the last two years, the Atlanta rapper has enjoyed plenty of success. In 2021, he collaborated with Lil Durk onThe Voice of the Heroes album, which featured popular artists Travis Scott, Meek Mill, and Young Thug. In 2020, he released one of the most popular albums of the year with My Turn, which included hit songs “Heatin Up,” “Grace,” and “The Bigger Picture.” The project featured popular rappers Gunna, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Wayne.