Oscar night is upon us and well, we all know the drill. Scour the red carpet for the most jaw-dropping lewks—as well as those who didn’t seem to understand the assignment. We’ll let you be the judge.
2 / 12
Zendaya
Zendaya
The mighty middrif in full effect tonight—is it dressy enough for Oscars 2022?
3 / 12
Tracee Ellis Ross, Presenter
Tracee Ellis Ross, Presenter
This lady in red on the pink carpet is a vibe. Dress is by Carolina Herrera, in case y’all were wondering.
4 / 12
Zuri Hall, Access Hollywood Co-Host
Zuri Hall, Access Hollywood Co-Host
The Oscars 2022 pre-show c0-host is resplendent in rose.
5 / 12
Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, Oscars 2022 Co-Producers
Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, Oscars 2022 Co-Producers
Donning his signature chapeaux, Will Packer escorts co-producer Shayla Cowan on the pink carpet at Oscars 2022.
6 / 12
Saniyya Sidney, “Venus” in King Richard
Saniyya Sidney, “Venus” in King Richard
Saniyya Sidney wears age-appropriate Armani Privé at the 2022 Oscars.
7 / 12
D-Nice, Musical Performer
D-Nice, Musical Performer
DJ D-Nice has come a long way from Club Quarantine. We see you!
8 / 12
Lupita Nyong’o, Presenter
Lupita Nyong’o, Presenter
Lupita shines in solid gold at Oscars 2022.
9 / 12
Laverne Cox, Presenter
Laverne Cox, Presenter
Not so basic black was Cox’s choice for Oscars big night.
10 / 12
Niecy Nash and Jessice Betts, Attendees
Niecy Nash and Jessice Betts, Attendees
Love, is love, is love is the thing whenever we see these two together.
11 / 12
Regina Hall, Oscars Co-Host
Regina Hall, Oscars Co-Host
We can’t wait for all the belly laughs Regina is sure to bring us tonight.
Slide up in the comments and let us know your thoughts on what you see so far!
12 / 12