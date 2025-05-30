Omarion Reveals the Sad Secret Truth Behind the B2K Reunion

We like to think that our favorite bands will always be best of friends until the end of time. But R&B singer Omarion just dropped some bad news for all the millennial women who are still obsessed with B2K.

The R&B boy band from the 2000s is made up of members Omarion, Raz B, Lil’ Fizz and J-Boog. At one point and time, B2K practically ran the R&B world. With hits like “Girlfriend” and “Bump, Bump, Bump,” the chemistry between the four members was undeniable.

So when they reunited for a recent stop on the Millennium Tour, fans expected them to show up and out… and they did!

“Y’all give it up for B2K tonight…These are my boys for life,” Omarion said on stage before Raz-B added, “You already know we got your back.” This wasn’t the first time B2K reunited on stage. In fact, the quartet has made several appearances over the years. Despite this, Omarion revealed they aren’t as close as folks may think.

B2K reunited once again to close out Millennium Tour 2025 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/tDPvgmai19 — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) April 28, 2025

He told TMZ getting the band back together for a reunion performance was “simply a natural thing,” but that doesn’t mean the guys are close friends. It’s no secret B2K has had their ups and downs over the years. Let’s not forget when tensions rose after Omarion claimed the other members were throwing shots at him for losing his Verzuz battle against Mario. This led to Omarion even calling his ex-bandmates “backup dancers” in a now deleted Instagram post.

Fans know the beef between the group goes back decades. They initially split around 2004, inciting management issues and internal conflicts. So maybe it’s not shocking things are still weird between the four guys.

Omarion has been outspoken about feeling like an outside compared to the rest of the group. He previously told TMZ him joining B2K was always a point of contention because he was the last member.

As long as B2K continues to perform, then maybe hope is still alive for fans of the singing sensation. But in the meantime, Omarion clearly isn’t making any promises.