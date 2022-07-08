The #UnbotheredKing of R&B, a.k.a. Omarion, is gearing up to let all the facts be known as it relates to how things went down with his former B2K bandmates during the popular Millenium Tour in 2019—and he’s doing so courtesy of a new docuseries titled Omega: The Gift and the Curse.

O dropped the nearly three-minute-long trailer for the new five-part (wait, what?) series on Instagram on Thursday, and BOY OH BOY does it look messy as hell. As it turns out, w e’ll be going back in time for a behind-the-scenes look—from Omarion’s perspective, of course—on how the tour came to be and how the stress of it and built-up tension affected everyone.

“Hey [world]. For too long I’ve felt misunderstood & manipulated by the games people play especially when accountability from others has been obsolete. I own my parts in the story-but do you?,” Omarion captioned in a post.

He continued, “Respect is what I give to everyone & it’s what I deserve in return. Being unbothered doesn’t mean that you ignore your emotions or how you feel. Being unbothered means that you don’t give someone else your power & YOU decide how to respond instead of reacting. Reacting to everything is a disadvantage because it’s thoughtLESS and doesn’t serve you. Standing up for yourself during challenging times is essential to staying centered and maintaining your peace.”



“O M E G A (which stands for the last) adding ‘the gift and the curse’ serves as insight into this incredible journey of Ups and downs. Stay tapped in & witness how deep it goes. Premiering 7/21 *link in bio*,” he concluded.



To see how the mess unfolds and for more info on how to view it, visit omarionworldwide.com.