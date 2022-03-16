In an attempt to battle gun violence and the rise of crime in New York, the police department has composed a new initiative to target firearms with a revised plainclothes unit, reported CNN. The Neighborhood Safety Teams aim to take a more ethical and constitutional approach to policing than the previous anti-crime unit disbanded in 2020, which was criticized by the public.



Once deployed, the teams will be dispersed to 25 neighborhoods which officials say account for 80 percent of gun violence in the city.

From CNN:

“These teams are there for gun violence,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference on Friday. “They are there for criminal activity but they look like police officers. They are not in plain clothes. Their uniforms clearly have the NYPD on the back. They are there for the safety of the community and to get violent offenders off the street.”

To address the issues that came about with the previous anti-crime unit which consisted of plainclothes officers hopping out of unmarked cars, these new teams were trained on “constitutional policing,” reported CNN. NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said the officers go through a seven-day training learning communications skills, courtroom testimony training, de-escalation tactics in car stops and minimal force techniques.

Though officers will be specially trained and required to wear NYPD logos on their clothes, they’ll still be in unmarked cars with dashboard cameras, reported CNN. Mayor Eric Adams, however, was determined to make sure this new unit was nothing like the last.

From CNN:

Adams initially promised the units would be on the streets in three weeks since he first made the announcement in January. And while there was a delay in the timeline Mayor Adams gave, his reasoning was they were trying to get it right. “I was not going to put out a unit that was going to go after those who are carrying illegal guns unless I felt comfortable and we were not going back to the days of being abusive,” Mayor Adams said at a news conference on Saturday, adding the units would follow a precision policing model and not criminalizing an entire neighborhood, a complaint he heard from residents.

Some officials still had concerns about the rollout of the team. City Councilwoman Tiffany Caban said she was concerned not so much about a change of uniform but the tension between police and the community.

“We know that those things work, and we need to deeply invest in them rather than continuing to invest in these failed policing policies that decade over decade, have shown themselves not only to be ineffective but to have driven a lot of harm in our communities,” said Caban, via CNN.