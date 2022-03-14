The family of Daunte Wright is against the plans to take down the memorial at a suburban Minneapolis intersection, the location where the 20-year-old Black man was fatally shot by a police officer, according to the Associated Press.

In December, former Minnesota Officer Kim Potter was found guilty of manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Wright and was sentenced to two years in prison in February.

Brooklyn Center city manager Reggie Edwards notified the family of Daunte Wright of the city’s plans to take down the memorial. But Wright’s parents, Kat e and Arbuey, and their attorney, Jeff Storms, do not want the memorial to be taken down just yet and plan to meet with Edwards and city attorney Troy Gilchrist.

In an interview, according to the Associated Press, Kate Wright said, “Leave the memorial because it’s honestly not hurting anybody but it will hurt a lot of people taking it down.”

From the Associated Press:

Edwards wrote in an email Friday — one month before the anniversary of Wright’s death — that they “anticipate reopening the sidewalk/trail at 63rd and Kathrene early next week.” He mentioned a few options about preserving the material at the memorial, saying the city could store them or asked whether memorial volunteers would want to gather and archive the material. The city is interested in partnering with the family and memorial volunteers for a celebration on the anniversary, Katie Wright said, adding that Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott has been supportive and “leading with his heart and doing what is right.”

There will be a candlelight vigil held to celebrate the life of Daunte Wright on April 11, exactly one year to the date he was fatally shot by Potter, according to the Associated Press.

Daunte was killed after officers in Brooklyn Center pulled him over because of his expired license tags and air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Potter claimed that when she fatally shot Daunte, she confused her handgun for her taser.