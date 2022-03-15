Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Monday a new policy adjusting how police serve search warrants. Following the shooting and killing of Amir Locke by police who were issuing a no-knock warrant, Locke’s family and city residents demanded a change in search warrant policy. The new policy will require police to knock and wait an extended amount of time before entering a residence, per an Associated Press report.



In fact, t he new policy requires police to wait 20 second before entering a residence during the day and 30 seconds if issuing a warrant at night. The policy also bans no-knock warrants with an exception to “extreme circumstances” like a hostage situation.

From AP:

The city’s warrant policy came under scrutiny after a SWAT team shot and killed Amir Locke, 22, in early February. Body camera video showed an officer using a key to unlock the door of a downtown apartment and enter without knocking, followed by at least four officers in uniform and protective vests, shortly before 7 a.m. The video recorded police shouting “Police, search warrant!” and “Get on the ground!” and showed an officer kicking a sectional sofa. Locke, who was wrapped in a comforter on the sofa, is seen beginning to move, holding a pistol, and three shots are heard.

Locke was reportedly licensed to carry and was not a resident of the apartment where he was found. Though a new policy will not undo the actions of these officers, Locke’s family said in a statement they were looking forward to the proposal.

“We hope these proposed reforms are not only implemented in Minneapolis but also spread throughout local, state, and federal governments so there can be protections in place nationwide to prevent another person from suffering the tragedy that took the lives of Amir Locke or Breonna Taylor,” they said, per AP News.

The policy will extend to warrants carried out for other agencies and for those requested to be carried out in other cities, per AP News.