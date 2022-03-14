Sunday marked the second anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death during a botched no-knock warrant raid. Former Louisville police detective Brett Hankinson was recently found not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment. Still, to this day, Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, seeks justice for her daughter, who was taken far too soon.

As reported by CNN, Palmer met with officials from the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on Monday, asked them to investigate the botched raid and shooting, as well as bring charges against the officers involved.

“I’m here at the Department of Justice asking them to do the right thing,” Palmer said at a news conference after the meeting. “This is bigger than Breonna. If no one addresses this issue, they’ll keep kicking in our doors and murdering us.” “For the nation, it’s been two years and one day,” Palmer said. “For me, I’m trapped in March 13, 2020. I don’t know how people think I should just move on.”

Myles Cosgrove, the two other officers involved in the raid, were terminated in January 2021 for firing rounds into Taylor’s home and failing to activate his body camera. Jonathan Mattingly also retired in April 2021.

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump stated that himself, Palmer, and Kristen Clarke, the top official of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, for about 45 minutes Monday.

“They said, ‘Be not dismayed,’” Crump said, recounting the meeting. “They’re turning over every stone, looking at any civil rights charges on behalf of Breonna Taylor, because they would do the same for any citizen. Because Breonna Taylor deserves it.”

Attorney Merrick Garland announced a probe into the practices of the Louisville Metro Police Department in April of 2021. Federal charges have yet to come from the investigation.

Palmer went on to address the Attorney General in a call to action: