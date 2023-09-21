Nicki Minaj’s Husband Violates Terms of Probation With Threats Toward Offset

Ahead of the upcoming release of her new album, Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj once again finds her career overshadowed by her husband’s legal troubles. Kenneth Petty has been put back on house arrest for violating the terms of his three-year probation. According to legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, a judge has ordered him to serve “’up to’ 120 days on home detention for ‘making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record.’”



According to Vulture, the situation stems from an IG Live where Petty is seen “waiting on a New York street and making threatening remarks towards Offset.” For the record, per TMZ, Offset had no time for Petty, as he was busy living his best life on a private jet and hanging out with Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

Let me get this straight, you wanted to look tough on social media, so you decided to call out a big star for clout and ended up violating your probation? Meanwhile, the person you were threatening was busy flying around on a private jet and hanging out with actual stars. Did you not have time to check if they were home before you concocted this ridiculous plan?

As previously reported by The Root, in July 2022, Petty was sentenced to “three years probation, a year of in-home detention and ordered to pay a $55,000 fine” when he didn’t register as a sex offender after he and Nicki moved from New York to California. He must register as a level two sex offender, as he was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old in 1995.

Petty is also negotiating a settlement with his victim, who is suing him for causing “intentional infliction of emotional distress.” Jennifer Hough claims that she has suffered “harassment and threats” as Minaj and her husband have allegedly pressured her to recant her statement about Petty.

With all the legal trouble he seems to bring to her door, it’s probably best that he’s on house arrest while Nicki’s out on a promotional tour for the new album.