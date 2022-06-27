Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are celebrating the life of their late son Zen by helping other children.

On what would have been his son’s first birthday, Cannon announced the Zen’s Light pediatric cancer foundation. Zen was five months old when he passed away in December, after fighting brain cancer.

“June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration,” Cannon wrote on Instagram. “A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into Zen’s Light. We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world.”

“’Zen’s Light’ mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief-care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need,” he continued. “Thank you for everyone who joined us at this inaugural event...Can’t wait for next year where our Lighting Gala will continue grow to help find a cure for pediatric Cancer, further research and help console more families during difficult times.”

Scott also remembered Zen on Instagram with a heartbreaking yet beautiful video set to Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

“Happy heavenly birthday Zen. At the root of all the emotions I have today there is insurmountable love. I always try my best to remain positive but right now I can’t help but cry out ‘it’s not suppose to be like this,’” Scott wrote. “In my mind I can see him smashing his cake and crawling around, tugging at my legs. But the reality is I will be the one to blow out his first candle. I will be wishing he was still here with us.”

In December, during an episode of his now-canceled talk show, the comedian/actor revealed how he spent Zen’s final days holding him and watching the sunrise. He also discussed how he prayed for the strength to handle the loss.



“I have so much faith in the Lord, I have so much faith in God. People were often telling me I should pray for miracles and I did pray for the miracle. I prayed for the miracle of God’s strength and that’s why I’m here with you guys today,” Cannon said. “I know He puts the most and the heaviest weight on the shoulders of His strongest shoulders so I’m here to show that I can fight through this. I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, I’m open. But I’mma make it through. This is a special show dedicated to my beautiful son, Zen.”

We cannot imagine the pain and grief Nick and Alyssa will carry with them forever. It’s truly beautiful that they want to use Zen’s memory to help other children. Our thoughts are with Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott and their families as they remember Zen.