Hold your “Nick Cannon looked at me and now I’m pregnant” jokes. Looks like this father of seven (with one on the way) will soon be ready to let the sun set on his baby making days. And it could be happening sooner than you think. This past Tuesday, the Masked Singer host shared with E News that he had already been seen for a vasectomy consultation.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children—and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” Cannon told the network’s Daily Pop show hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

He continued by saying, “I already went and got my vasectomy consultation. I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

The former Nickelodeon star confirmed that he was expecting his eighth baby with girlfriend Bre Tiesi at the top of this year.

“When a life comes into this world, it’s a celebration. I’m excited. I’m happy. … I’m gonna be the best dad I can possibly be,” he said during a January taping of The Nick Cannon Show (before its cancellation.)

However, Cannon recently opened up about the guilt he experiences for not being able to devote as much time as he would like to all of his children.

“I do have the guilt of not having enough time to spend with all of my children, as we all do because we’re working and constantly going,” he expressed. “Especially right now when they’re younger. We was doing little league with my 5-year-old this weekend. We got swim practice this week. I take my kids to school every morning. I FaceTime. Two weeks ago, the twins had their birthday party. We shut down Six Flags.”

The “big kid at heart” also shared that he’s invested in the personal pursuits of his children which music and art for a few of them.

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he said. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”

So who knows, maybe one day we’ll see a Cannon kid or two out here working to carry on their pop’s legacy.