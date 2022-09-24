Following the breaking news of Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka being made to face disciplinary action for his role in a consensual relationship with another franchise staff member, many felt more concern for his partner Nia Long than they did for the coach’s future in the league. Despite the scandal now costing Udoka his job, the biggest fumble of them all could perhaps end up being the loss of his aging- like- fine- wine fiance. With the court now seemingly open wide, some are using this moment to shoot their shot, including one unlikely suitor, New York City representative, Jamaal Bowman.

Mid- morning on Friday, Bowman took to Twitter to extend his um…”support” for the famed actress.

“Sending nothing but love to Nia Long,” Mr Bowman tweeted. “We’re not letting a man, who didn’t recognize the luxury her presence was, dim all her beauty and glory. Matter of fact, we need a Nia Long national holiday!“

While some may see it a simple extension of love, others think the NY rep is using the platform to put his bid in for the (perhaps) newly single beauty.

“shooters shoot,” one user tweeted.

“take your shot bro,” said another.

“Ladies and gentlemen your 2022 Kia® Wild Boy Of The Year™,” wrote yet another.

Bowman who is a longtime Knicks fan, and also a very married man, quickly jumped to his own defense, claiming that he was not in fact attempting to flirt with Long.

“Hahaha, ya’ll hilarious,” he tweeted. “Y’all do know it’s okay for a man to show a woman love and support without shooting his shot? That’s actually a thing.”

According to the Independent, Bowman often offers his hot takes on pop culture, posting memes and commentary about current happenings both in and outside of the political world. Some of his latest online shenanigans include a meme of a doctored direct message thread between Maroon 5 star Adam Levine and the woman he has admitted to having an affair with.

He also recently reposted a TikTok video of a racc oon climbing out of a dumpster with a caption that reads: “Waking up in America and remembering you don’t have free healthcare, paid family leave, a livable minimum wage, free healthcare, affordable housing, clean air and water, reproductive rights, equitable voting rights, well funded public schools...”

While Bowman gets his funny man on, it’s not exactly a comedy show over at the Udoka estate. Nia Long, who apparently learned of the news the same as everyone else, has recently broken her silence about the situation.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” she said in a statement to TMZ. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”