Allegations of sexual harassment have been following New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo around since early this year—kind of like he’s apparently been following women around who don’t want his greasy-ass lips on them.

Since the allegations began, Cuomo has offered fake-ass non-apologies while repeatedly denying any wrongdoing and refusing to step down from office. But despite all the denial and refusal to accept accountability, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday the findings of independent investigators who have been looking into the stories of nearly a dozen accusers, and the message to Cuomo is clear: Nah bro, you did that shit.



According to Insider, investigators found Cuomo sexually harassed women on his own staff as well as female state employees and a State Trooper.



“We find that the Governor sexually harassed a number of current and former New York State employees by, among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching, as well as making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women,” investigators wrote in their 168-page report.



From Insider:



The report found that 11 women had “credible” allegations of misconduct. It detailed a “toxic, hostile, abusive” workplace fostered by the governor. One former state employee told investigators that the governor made women feel like “prey.” The report also said that there was a sense among Cuomo’s staff members that getting his personal attention was “not only normal, but to be valued.” Cuomo was questioned under oath by the investigators for 11 hours on July 17, The New York Times reported Monday.

Since Cuomo offered his weak-ass “Oh, I’m sorry you were uncomfortable with my pervy ways” apology (that’s not exactly what he said, but he might as well have), he has claimed the investigation into his alleged behavior has been unfair and that once the people learn the truth, they’ll see that what women thought was unwanted touching and kissing was actually just him saying “hello” the Cuomo way. (Again, that’s not exactly what he said, but that’s what he said.)

“I’m very eager to get the facts to the people of this state,” Cuomo said, Insider reports. “I think when they hear the actual facts, what happened, how the situation has been handled, I think they’re going to be shocked. Shocked.”



Obviously, that quote hasn’t aged well, and the only person likely to be “shocked” at the “actual facts” is Cuomo himself. The governor of people who like to play non-consensual Patty Cake probably thought he’d be sweeping all the failed shots he aggressively tried to shoot under the rug along with the real number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19 in his state.



What isn’t at all shocking, unfortunately, is the fact that being publicly disgraced might be the closest Cuomo comes to facing actual consequences for his behavior.



More from Insider:



James said in a statement that she is “inspired by all the brave women who came forward, but more importantly I believe them.” She told reporters that the report has no “criminal consequences” and it is “ultimately up to the governor” whether he resigns in response to the report.

Cuomo is currently serving his third term as governor, and since he’s been stubborn AF in refusing to resign no matter how many officials have called for it, it wouldn’t be surprising if the report vindicating his accusers isn’t enough to override his hubris and force him to finally get the hell on.

In fact, Cuomo posted pre-recorded comments on Twitter after the report was released.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately,” he said. “That’s just not who I am.”

He claimed he “cooperated with the review,” and that his attorney who he said is a “non-political prosecutor” has “done a response to each allegation, and the facts are much different than what has been portrayed.” Then he directed viewers to his website where they can “decide for yourselves” after reading “the facts.”

He specifically pointed to allegations made by one accuser who she said worked in his office last year and who identified herself to him as a survivor of sexual assault. He claimed her story “resonated deeply” with him because he’s heard it from other survivors including one of his own family members who he did not call by name.

He claimed he was trying to counsel this woman who accused him of sexual harassment on how to deal with her trauma and that she and her attorneys “read into comments that I made and draw inferences that I never meant.

“They ascribe motives that I never had,” Cuomo continued. “And simply put: They heard things that I didn’t say.”

He also specifically called out a woman he didn’t name who said he groped her in his office. Of course, he denied it and said he welcomes “the opportunity for a full and fair review by a judge and jury.”

Basically, his response was 15 minutes of, “Nah, I ain’t do none of this shit.”

He also claimed his affectionate gestures that have been misconstrued as harassment, are gestures he’s made “all my life.”



“I do it with everyone,” he continued over a montage of photos of him touching and kissing the faces of different people. “Black and white, young and old, straight and LGBTQ, powerful people, friends, strangers, people I meet on the street.”

And the fact that he doesn’t think that came off creepy AF pretty much says all there is to say about his willingness to hold himself accountable.