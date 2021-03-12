NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo to Face Impeachment Investigation; Congressional Delegation Calls on Him to Resign

Photo : Seth Wenig ( Getty Images )

The New York state assembly speaker has authorized an impeachment investigation into embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who knows good and damn well he should step his ass down.



According to CBS News “New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said he authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin the investigation, which he said will have the power to interview witnesses and subpoena documents.”



So for those of you keeping score, that means that there will be two independent investigations into sexual misconduct claims by six women, including one by the New York Attorney General’s Office. The impeachment investigation comes after 59 lawmakers all signed a letter calling for Cuomo to step down.

“The budget, the fight against COVID-19, and restarting the economy all depend on clear and trustworthy leadership,” the letter said, CBS News reports. “In light of the governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.”



Even Dante’s father, Mayor Bill de Blasio, has called for Cuomo to resign.



“It is disgusting to me, and he can no longer serve as governor,” the mayor said Thursday.

Cuomo being the unmovable asshole that he is has said consistently that he would not resign but has pledged to cooperate with the attorney general’s investigation.

But all of this could change as Cuomo is now facing calls from Congress to resign. As of Friday, “13 of the 19 House Democrats from the New York delegation have now called for his resignation,” Axios reports.

The list includes:

House Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler

House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Jamal Bowman

Rep. Mondaire Jones

Rep. Grace Meng

Rep. Yvette Clark

Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Rep. Nydia Velasquez

Rep. Anthony Delgado

Rep. Brian Higgins

Rep. Sean Maloney

Cuomo is facing six claims of sexual misconduct, the latest coming from a woman who worked as an aide for the governor, who said Cuomo asked for help with his cellphone when they were alone in the governor’s private residence, where she claimed he groped her.



Cuomo denied the allegations, writing in a statement that “I have never done anything like this.” Cuomo called the details “gut-wrenching,” CBS News.



“I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the attorney general’s report,” the governor said.



Albany Police told CBS News that the governor’s alleged conduct could have risen “to the level of a crime,” but added that they have not opened a criminal investigation.



“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department. If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation,” Cuomo’s acting counsel told CBS News.



“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” she added, CBS News reports.



Just last week, Charlotte Bennett, another former Cuomo aide, did an interview detailing sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo.



Bennett claimed Cuomo asked if she ever considered dating or had been with an older man.



“And then he explains, at that point, that he is looking for a girlfriend. He’s lonely, he’s tired,” Bennett said.



“I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me. The governor is trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible,” Bennett told CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell in an interview.



Cuomo denied the allegations and apologized for making anyone uncomfortable.



“I never knew at the time that I was making anyone feel uncomfortable,” Cuomo said. “I never, ever meant to offend anyone or hurt anyone or cause anyone pain. I feel terrible that these people felt uncomfortable, felt hurt, felt pain from the interactions, and I’m embarrassed by it, and I feel bad from it.”



He still has not resigned, yet.

