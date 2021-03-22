8th Woman Claims Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Her. Now He’s Using Black Leaders to Try and Save Him

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (R) presents Hazel Dukes, president of the New York State chapter of the NAACP, with a cake to celebrate her birthday at the mass vaccination site at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem on March 17, 2021 in New York City. Photo : Seth Wenig ( Getty Images )

It’s Monday, so you know that means that another woman has come out to claim that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her. For those keeping count that makes eight women who have claimed that the single and allegedly highly inappropriate chin divot in the mayor’s mansion stays on some fuckshit.



According to the New York Times, Cuomo reportedly harassed current aide Alyssa McGrath, 33, asking her why she doesn’t have a wedding ring and inquiring about the status of her divorce. She also told the T imes that Cuomo has called her beautiful in Italian and gazed down her shirt while commenting on a necklace



McGrath, 33, became the first current employee to speak publicly about claims that Cuomo made comments about her looks and constantly stared at her as she walked the office. McGrath’s comments echoed several claims from women who have worked for or with the governor.



Because white people only fuck with Black people when they need something (Seriously, how much more magical can niggas be?) Cuomo took his embattled ass down to a church in Harlem to get vaccinated for the coronavirus and while he was there, it didn’t hurt that Black leaders were willing to cape for him.



From the New York Times:



One Black minister or political figure after another rose to offer praise for Mr. Cuomo, with the leader of the state’s chapter of the N.A.A.C.P., Hazel N. Dukes, even referring to the governor as her son, insisting that “he ain’t white.” Then Charles B. Rangel, the former longtime congressman and New York political icon, heralded the importance of due process, telling people to “back off until you get some facts.” When opposition starts “piling up,” said Mr. Rangel, now 90, “You go to your family, you go to your friends because you know they will be with you.” As Mr. Cuomo navigates a deepening scandal over allegations of sexual harassment, he has leaned on his deep well of support in the Black community, which has reliably backed him and twice helped him win re-election. The governor and his associates have been working the phones, seeking the support of Black leaders and elected officials who could serve as a firewall against the barrage of calls for his resignation or impeachment.

Not sure why Black and Latino leaders have allowed themselves to be pawns in a political scandal, but here we are. Cuomo has made it a thing now to be flanked by people of color when he makes appearances.



When Cuomo attended an event at the Javits Center in Manhattan, he was flanked by the Rev. Al Cockfield, who told the Times that he was there to send a message, “I’m standing with the governor.”

But not all of the Blacks are falling for the old “Hey, Black folks remember me? Anyone want to do the electric slide?” bit. Some Black leaders have called for Cuomo to resign.



State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins was one of the first Black leaders to call for Cuomo’s resignation.

The Times believes that many of “Cuomo’s achievements, like raising the minimum wage and passing paid family leave, for example, have made him popular among Black voters.”



And get this shit: The governor’s team is now looking to legalize recreational marijuana, “a long-stalled initiative with strong appeal among Black and Latino communities that have suffered from the disparate enforcement of drug laws. A deal could be announced this week, far sooner than originally anticipated, according to lawmakers familiar with the matter,” the Times reports.



But don’t fall for the banana in the tailpipe just yet. All of this is being done to garner support from New York’s most underserved communities, and if Cuomo really gave a shit about those people, then why didn’t he do any of this before he became accused of several sexual harassment allegations? We know exactly what this is, and I’m not saying don’t get your recreational marijuana, I’m just saying know exactly where and why this is happening.



No matter how many Black people he kicks it with just remember, Cuomo is still trash.

