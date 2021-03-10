Another Woman Has Accused Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment, Bringing the Total to 6: Report

Photo : Seth Wenig ( Getty Images )

It’s Wednesday, so you know that means another woman has come out to accuse New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.



Advertisement

This now makes six women who have accused the embattled governor of being a creepy old man who has allegedly said wildly inappropriate shit, invaded personal space and reportedly tried to kiss one woman. Six. One more than five. We are now on the second hand of accusers. And Cuomo, because he’s an asshole or just a rich white man, won’t resign.



According to the Times Union, a sixth unnamed woman has come out to claim that the governor touched her without consent during an encounter at the governor’s mansion.



From the Times Union:



The alleged incident took place after the woman, a member of the governor’s Executive Chamber staff, had been summoned to the mansion to assist the governor with a work-related matter. The woman’s supervisors recently became aware of the allegation and alerted the governor’s counsel of it on Monday. An official close to the matter on Tuesday confirmed to the Times Union that the new allegation had been made, although Cuomo, during a news conference hours later, denied knowledge of it. In response to detailed questions about the handling of the woman’s allegations by the governor’s office, Beth Garvey, acting counsel to the governor, said: “All allegations that we learn of directly or indirectly are going promptly to the investigators appointed by the attorney general.”

During a conference call with reporters, Cuomo didn’t deny touching women but claimed that if he did, it wasn’t inappropriate.



“First, I’m not aware of any other claim,” he said, the Times Union reports. “As I said last week, this is very simple: I never touched anyone inappropriately. … I never made any inappropriate advances ... (and) no one ever told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact they felt uncomfortable.”



Advertisement

The Times Union noted that the woman has not filed a formal complaint with the governor’s office, but “her allegations were reported to the governor’s counsel by other employees in the Executive Chamber.”



It looks like Cuomo is just going to keep his ass in office fighting off all of these claims of sexual harassment until the investigation into the allegations is concluded, and it’s only Wednesday, which means that there could be more.

