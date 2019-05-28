Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Author Michael Wolff, who was not the band leader on The Arsenio Hall Show, is back with another explosive book about the Trump dynasty that reportedly claims special counsel Robert Muller drafted an obstruction of justice indictment against Russian operative President Donald Trump.



According to the Guardian, Wolff’s upcoming book claims that Mueller, who was investigating all the ways in which Russia infiltrated the American political system to hand Trump the 2016 presidential election, had drawn up a “three-count obstruction of justice indictment against Donald Trump before deciding to shelve it.”

Wolff claims that he knows this “based on internal documents given to me by sources close to the Office of the Special Counsel.”

According to Wolff, Mueller kept a copy of the indictment—which was purportedly titled, “United States of America against Donald J Trump, Defendant”—on his desk for a year and didn’t do shit with it. In fact, we all now know that Mueller is the Jay Electronica of American politics, having released several singles but punted when it came time to drop that album.

Wolff notes that it only took Trump seven days in office before his obstructive efforts began to show, starting with “national security adviser Michael Flynn’s lies to the FBI about his contacts with Russian representative[s], to the president’s efforts to have [former FBI director] James Comey protect Flynn, to Comey’s firing, to the president’s efforts to interfere with the special counsel’s investigation, to his attempt to cover up his son and son-in-law’s meeting with Russian governmental agents, to his moves to interfere with Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe’s testimony.”

Mueller spokesman Peter Carr told the Guardian that the documents described in Wolff’s book “do not exist.”

In his final report, Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump but also failed to fully state whether the president of people who hold dog treats in their mouths for their pets to retrieve had obstructed justice. Because Mueller was tied to the old edict that a sitting president can’t be indicted even if he’s played water sports with Russian prostitutes and sold his soul for a few rubles.

Mueller did outline several instances in which Trump may have obstructed justice, including times in which Trump reportedly consider canning Mueller, but in the end, Mueller punted so learning that he’d written out obstruction of justice indictments that never made their way through the formal proceedings is like learning that your father is holding your Christmas money; you know it exist but you ain’t never going to see it. And what good is that?