NeNe Leakes has found herself in an embarrassing situation.



According to TMZ, her current boyfriend’s estranged wife, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh, is suing Leakes for causing the end of her marriage. Per legal documents, Tehmeh-Sioh says she “suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection.” She’s asking for more than $100,000.

As we previously reported at The Root, Leakes made her romance with Liberian entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh public in December, with photos and videos of the couple making the social media rounds.

“We’re dating! We’re friends,” she told The Shaderoom. “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.’”

Now those photos are coming back to haunt NeNe as Tehmeh-Sioh says the pictures “humiliated” her and ruined her marriage.

Nyonisela owns suit company Nyoni Couture in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the state is one of seven where someone participating in an extramarital affair can be sued for “alienation of affection.”

This news comes as NeNe has filed her own lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Bravo, True Entertainment and Truly Original production companies, as well as executives from those companies and Andy Cohen alleging they “fostered a racist work environment” while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The suit describes several alleged incidents of racism by cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann. When NeNe complained about Kim’s comments and actions, she’s the one who suffered the consequences.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said in a statement when the suit was filed.

Let’s hope NBCUniversal and Bravo don’t use NeNe’s personal problems to distract from the larger, more important race issues her suit brings up.