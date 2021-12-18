Things may be looking up for Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Nene Leakes after a tough year, at least in the romance department. This past summer, the Georgia peach revealed on an Instagram live with The Jasmine Brand that her late husband, Gregg Leakes, was once again battling cancer. By September, just a few months later, Leakes had lost his fight with the disease.

Advertisement

Deeper into the fall and throughout the holiday season, we began to notice a new man making his way into the scene. We now know that the lucky man is Liberian entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh, also known as the couture suit king. Sioh, who owns a couture suiting company, Nyoni Couture, in Charlotte, North Carolina, flew a little further south this week to Atlanta to celebrate the birthday of his new love.

At her recent 54th birthday celebration, Nene is seen all smiles alongside her closest friends and family, including son Brentt Leakes who threw the party in her honor, and co-RHOA alum Porsha Williams. In one photo, Williams and fiance Simon Goubadia stand to the right of Nene and new beau Sioh, who arrived dapper in a lavender suit.

Leakes recently put dating rumors to an end by confirming exclusively to The Shaderoom that the two were an item.

“We’re dating! We’re friends.” she told the news outlet.

She also confirmed that Gregg had given his blessing over the union before his passing.

G/O Media may get a commission 70% Off Oake Chunky Knit Throws & Decorative Pillows Stylish, soft, and machine washable

Upgrade your space for under $100 with a pillow and blanket set, or pick just one. Shop the entire Oake chunky knit collection for 70% off at Macy's. Buy for $30+ at Macy's

“I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were “be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,” she said.

Just a few short days later, the pair were spotted kissing in Miami, where they celebrated Sioh’s birthday – big Sagittarius energy over here. The video is now making the rounds all over social media.

Advertisement

In November while making an appearance on daytime talk show, The Real, Nene Leakes hinted at the possibility of her making a return to the Real Housewives Franchise.

“I’m OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things,” she told show co hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love.

Advertisement

Although her return to the show cannot yet be confirmed, we’re looking forward to seeing this romance unfold both on and off the screen.