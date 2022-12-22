We may earn a commission from links on this page.

As hard as it may be to imagine, Wednesday marked one week since the world found out about the tragic passing of deejay and extraordinarily talented dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. While friends, colleagues, and supporters of Boss are no doubt still grappling with the loss, it’s the family he left behind—namely his wife Allison Holker, and their three children—who are undoubtedly feeling it the most. Holker said as much in a post to Instagram on Wednesday, which showed the couple in a sweet selfie.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she captioned.

As previously reported by The Root, after reportedly checking into a motel near his home on Dec. 12, Boss was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the following day.

In a separate post to her Instagram stories remembering the So You Think You Can Dance star, Boss’ mother Connie Boss Alexander posted a screenshot of a FaceTime call she made with her son, writing: “Oh if only I could FT heaven,” according to People.

Additionally and as noted by Deadline, Boss and Holker reportedly had a slew of projects in the works before The Ellen DeGeneres Show star’s death. Home décor and lifestyle platform HGTV revealed that the popular and beloved couple were “developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first-time buyers find a home and scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House.”

“We are taking the time to consider different scenarios,” an HGTV spokesperson told Deadline. “But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.









