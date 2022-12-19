As fans and friends continue to deal with the fallout of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing, his family is grappling with the sudden absence of someone essential to their lives. That loss is made even greater by the manner in which he died. As previously reported by The Root, after reportedly checking into a motel near his home on Dec. 12, Boss was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the following day. As remembrances and tributes continue to come in for The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ, tWitch’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander , took to social media to thank supporters for their prayers in a post on her Instagram Stories.



“Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” she wrote. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can. Please continue to keep us in prayer. Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

The So You Think You Can Dance star’s grandfather, Eddy Boss, revealed details about his final conversation with tWitch to the Daily Mail and described his grandson’s spirit and personality.

“We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion,” Eddy told the Daily Mail. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary.”

Like most grandfathers, Eddy thought the world of his grandson, calling him “a very humble, generous person.” “He brought light into everybody’s lives,” he said. “We’re completely devastated right now.”

“All I can say is he was a beautiful person that contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way,” he added. “We miss him dearly and we’re hurting tremendously.”

While this is a heartbreaking loss for his family, it is comforting to know that tWitch’s final message to his grandfather was one of love.

“Every word has meaning. His last words to me were a simple text that says ‘I love you Dad-Dad,’” Eddy said. “Our question is why? Where did it come from?”

Unfortunately, for Stephen’s family answers may never come. As many have noted, tWitch’s loss is a reminder that depression is not always immediately recognizable. Just because your loved ones smile and laugh all the time, it doesn’t mean you don’t need to check in on their feelings.

If you or someone you know needs help. Please reach out to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.