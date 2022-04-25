In the wake of his arrest, superstar singer/fashion mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are presenting a united front. According to People, the couple was seen having dinner with friends in Santa Monica over the weekend.

“It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate,” the source tells People. “They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.”

Rih and Rocky are expecting their first child but the celebration was marred on April 20 when he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport as the couple was returning from a trip to Barbados.

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Mayers, has been under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov. 6 shooting where the victim “told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand,” per police reports.

Mayers was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), a felony, with bail set at $550,00. He posted bail and was released less than three hours after his arrest.

This is way too much stress and drama for an expectant mother. This is when the “Diamonds” singer should be relaxing in Barbados with her feet up, not worrying about the father of her child possibly going to prison.

For what it’s worth, The Sun reports that sources are saying the Grammy-winner had to cancel her baby shower.

“It was meant to be Rihanna’s baby shower in LA on Wednesday night but they had to cancel,” the source said. “Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”

If true, this is sad because celebrating with family and friends is a tradition every expectant mother should have.

We don’t know what the outcome of these charges will be, but we want nothing but good things for Rihanna.