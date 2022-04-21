A$AP Rocky is now a free man after being detained and arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that transpired last November.

Less than three hours after he was arrested at LAX airport, upon returning from vacation with his girlfriend and mother-to-be Rihanna in Barbados, the “LSD” rapper posted bail of $550,000 and was sent on his way, as confirmed by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, per Newsweek. He’s expected to return to court on Aug. 17.

As previously reported by The Root, the LAPD had been investigating Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, for a Nov. 6 shooting where he allegedly approached a victim with a handgun in Los Angeles while walking with two others. Per police reports, the victim claimed Mayers shot at him “three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.” The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team assisted the Los Angeles Police Department with the arrest.

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Rihanna was with Rocky at the time of his arrest or at his Los Angeles residence when officers served a search warrant (using a battering ram to gain access, no less. Talk about dramatic), sources close to the situation have said that the “Love on the Brain” singer is remaining in Barbados while awaiting the birth of her first chile, as Newsweek also notes.

This news comes just after rumors flew last week about the couple breaking up due to Rocky’s infidelity and alleged cheating with fashion designer Amina Muaddi. Though Rih nor Rocky themselves never confirmed or denied anything, Muaddi herself put out a statement later that same day vehemently denying any such thing occured.