A Fulton County grand jury issued subpoenas to seven former Trump, including former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), for dispositions concerning alleged interference attempts in the 2020 Presidental election. On Wednesday, Fulton County DA Fani Willis indicated that the investigation won’t stop there. As NBC News reports in an interview with Williams, more subpoenas of former President Trump associates (and Trump himself) are possible as the 2020 Presidental election probe continues.



From NBC News:

“Anything’s possible,” Willis said, in response to a question about whether Trump himself could be subpoenaed. “We’ll just have to see where the investigation leads us.” “I think that people thought that we came into this as some kind of game,” she continued. “This is not a game at all. What I am doing is very serious. It’s very important work. And we’re going to do our due diligence and making sure that we look at all aspects of the case.”

Advertisement

In speaking about the investigation, Wills indicated that she is in no hurry to conclude. If her work extends towards the 2022 midterm elections, the Fulton County DA promised to pause any activity between the start of early voting and election day to avoid claims of being partisan.

Most people are familiar with the call that former President Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to conjure up non-existent voter fraud claims and “find” 11,780 votes to overturn his loss to President Biden. Trump also called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to urge him to call a special session of the state legislator to swamp out electors to vote in his favor.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $19 Retinol Renewal Kit This kit from Dermelect is here to help protect your face and keep it flawless as long as possible.

Wake up looking dewy fresh, and years younger, at least in your pores. Buy for $79 at Dermelect Advertisement

NBC News notes the subpoena stated Sen. Graham also “made at least two telephone calls” to Raffensperger and his staff. They were allegedly probing by throwing out certain absentee ballots and echoing Trump’s claims of voter fraud that were not rooted in fact. Graham’s lawyers responded, said the South Carolina senator would challenge the subpoena in court, and called Wills’s attempts “all politics.”



Wills responded directly to the absurdity of Graham’s claims, wondering what she would have to gain in getting to the bottom of how deep the attempted election interference ran in Georgia.



Advertisement

“What do I have to gain from these politics?” she said of Graham’s challenge. “It’s someone who doesn’t understand the seriousness of what we’re doing. I hope he’ll come and testify truthfully before the grand jury.”